How to Watch Greg Chalmers at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 31, 2020; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Greg Chalmers putts on the fourth green during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Chalmers is in 71st position, with a score of -2, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Greg Chalmers at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Chalmers' Statistics

Chalmers has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last four rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last four rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Chalmers has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last four rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +7 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 28 -7 $23,749

