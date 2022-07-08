How to Watch Greg Chalmers at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Greg Chalmers is in 71st position, with a score of -2, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Greg Chalmers at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Chalmers' Statistics
- Chalmers has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last four rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last four rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Chalmers has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last four rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
