How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Barbasol Championship is underway, and Greyson Sigg is in 12th position with a score of -6.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Sigg's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Sigg has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Sigg has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
