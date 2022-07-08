How to Watch Hao-Tong Li at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and Hao-Tong Li is in 39th position with a score of E.
How to Watch Hao-Tong Li at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Li's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Li has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Li has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+8
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
12
-15
$148,875
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
