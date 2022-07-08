How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Barbasol Championship is underway, and Hayden Buckley is in 52nd position with a score of -3.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Buckley's Statistics
- Buckley has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Buckley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
43
-5
$31,125
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
