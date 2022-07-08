Henrik Norlander at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Henrik Norlander of Stockholm Sweeden prepares to putt on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Henrik Norlander is in 151st position, with a score of +4, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Norlander's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, Norlander has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Norlander has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0

