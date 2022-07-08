How to Watch Henrik Stenson at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and Henrik Stenson is in 112th position with a score of +4.
How to Watch Henrik Stenson at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Stenson's Statistics
- Stenson has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Stenson has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
54
-2
$18,880
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)