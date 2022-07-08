How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Henry Lebioda is in 91st position, with a score of -1, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Lebioda's Statistics
- Lebioda has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Lebioda has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
