Henry Lebioda is in 91st position, with a score of -1, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

Date: July 7-10, 2022
TV: Golf Channel

Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Lebioda's Statistics

Lebioda has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last nine rounds.

Over his last nine rounds, Lebioda has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 56 -2 $19,007 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0

