How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Henry Lebioda is in 91st position, with a score of -1, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the Barbasol Championship

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
  • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Lebioda's Statistics

  • Lebioda has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
  • He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last nine rounds.
  • Over his last nine rounds, Lebioda has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

43

-8

$21,975

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

56

-2

$19,007

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

28

-4

$57,047

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

MC

-3

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Barbasol Championship, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
