How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Hideki Matsuyama reacts after playing a shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Hideki Matsuyama is in 89th position with a score of +3.

How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Matsuyama's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, Matsuyama has finished below par once, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last five rounds.

Over his last five rounds, Matsuyama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 4 -3 $859,032 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 60 +9 $26,125 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 3 -24 $536,900

