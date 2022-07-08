How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Hideki Matsuyama is in 89th position with a score of +3.
How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Matsuyama's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Matsuyama has finished below par once, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last five rounds.
- Over his last five rounds, Matsuyama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
4
-3
$859,032
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
3
-24
$536,900
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)