How to Watch Ian Poulter at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Ian Poulter is in 151st position with a score of +8.
How to Watch Ian Poulter at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Poulter's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Poulter has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Poulter has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
59
-12
$20,202
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
42
-5
$27,600
