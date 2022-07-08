How to Watch Ian Poulter at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ian Poulter plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Ian Poulter is in 151st position with a score of +8.

How to Watch Ian Poulter at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Poulter's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Poulter has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last seven rounds, Poulter has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 59 -12 $20,202 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 42 -5 $27,600

