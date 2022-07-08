How to Watch J.J. Henry at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 28, 2019; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; JJ Henry putts on the 17th green during the first round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National (Champion). Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, J.J. Henry is in 115th position with a score of E.

How to Watch J.J. Henry at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Henry's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Henry has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Henry has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last seven rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 59 +2 $19,662 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +2 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +1 $0

