How to Watch J.J. Henry at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, J.J. Henry is in 115th position with a score of E.
How to Watch J.J. Henry at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Henry's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Henry has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Henry has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
59
+2
$19,662
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)