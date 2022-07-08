How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and J.J. Spaun is in 39th position with a score of E.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Spaun's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Spaun has finished two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Spaun has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+11
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
