Jan 21, 2021; La Quinta, California, USA; Jason Dufner putts on the eighth green during the first round of The American Express golf tournament at PGA West Nicklaus Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Dufner is in 22nd position, with a score of -5, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Live Stream on fuboTV

Dufner's Statistics

Dufner has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Dufner has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +7 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +6 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0

Regional restrictions apply.