How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jason Kokrak is in 140th position, with a score of +6, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Kokrak's Statistics
- Kokrak has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last four rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last four rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Kokrak has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last four rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
67
+8
$17,724
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)