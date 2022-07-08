How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Jason Kokrak plays a shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kokrak is in 140th position, with a score of +6, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Kokrak's Statistics

Kokrak has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last four rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last four rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Kokrak has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last four rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 67 +8 $17,724 May 19-22 PGA Championship 60 +9 $26,125

