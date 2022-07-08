How to Watch Jason Scrivener at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Jason Scrivener plays from the 17th tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Scrivener is in 28th position, with a score of -1, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Jason Scrivener at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Scrivener's Statistics

Scrivener has finished below par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last seven rounds.

Scrivener has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 15-18 The Open Championship MC +4 $0

Regional restrictions apply.