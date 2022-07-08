How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Jhonattan Vegas plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jhonattan Vegas is in 69th position, with a score of +2, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Vegas' Statistics

Vegas has finished below par once and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Vegas has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last seven rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 53 +1 $20,387 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +12 $0

