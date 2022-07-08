How to Watch Jim Knous at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Barbasol Championship is underway, and Jim Knous is in 52nd position with a score of -3.
How to Watch Jim Knous at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Knous' Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Knous has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Knous has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
25
-5
$71,485
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
