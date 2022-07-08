Skip to main content

How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 5, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Joaquin Niemann plays his shot from the 18th green rough during the final round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Joaquin Niemann is in eighth position, with a score of -2, heading into the weekend of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the Genesis Scottish Open

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
  • Course: The Renaissance Club
Niemann's Statistics

  • Over his last eight rounds, Niemann has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Niemann has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+3

$0

June 16-19

U.S. Open

47

+9

$50,672

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

3

-7

$708,000

May 19-22

PGA Championship

23

+2

$129,768

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
