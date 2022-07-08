How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joel Dahmen is in 140th position, with a score of +6, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Dahmen's Statistics
- Dahmen has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last nine rounds.
- Dahmen has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
69
+4
$17,347
June 16-19
U.S. Open
10
E
$407,220
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
32
+1
$68,520
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
63
+6
$18,228
