How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Joel Dahmen plays a shot from the fairway of the first hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Dahmen is in 140th position, with a score of +6, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club

Dahmen's Statistics

Dahmen has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last nine rounds.

Dahmen has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 69 +4 $17,347 June 16-19 U.S. Open 10 E $407,220 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 32 +1 $68,520 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 63 +6 $18,228

