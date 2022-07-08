How to Watch John Huh at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, John Huh is in 71st position with a score of -2.
How to Watch John Huh at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Huh's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Huh has finished below par seven times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Huh has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
25
-5
$71,485
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
12
-4
$178,500
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
