How to Watch John Huh at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 26, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; John Huh putts on the eighth green during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

After the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, John Huh is in 71st position with a score of -2.

How to Watch John Huh at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Huh's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Huh has finished below par seven times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Huh has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 13 -10 $159,775 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 25 -5 $71,485 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 12 -4 $178,500

Regional restrictions apply.