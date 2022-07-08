Jonas Blixt at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jonas Blixt is in 138th position, with a score of +2, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Blixt's Statistics
- Blixt has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Blixt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
