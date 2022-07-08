Skip to main content

How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 10, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Jonathan Byrd sinks his putt on the first green during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Byrd is in 22nd position, with a score of -5, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Barbasol Championship

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
  • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Byrd's Statistics

  • Over his last seven rounds, Byrd has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Over his last seven rounds, Byrd has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

43

-8

$21,975

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

MC

+3

$0

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

MC

+6

$0

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

15

-10

$104,187

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Barbasol Championship, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
