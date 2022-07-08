How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jonathan Byrd is in 22nd position, with a score of -5, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Byrd's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Byrd has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Byrd has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
