How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Jordan Spieth plays a shot from the fairway of the first hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Spieth is in 20th position, with a score of E, following the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Spieth's Statistics

Spieth has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Spieth has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 37 +7 $75,916 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 7 -5 $246,540

