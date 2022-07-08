How to Watch Josh Teater at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Josh Teater is in 34th position, with a score of -4, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Teater's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Teater has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Teater has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
22
-9
$37,308
August 12-15
Wyndham Championship
MC
+5
$0
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
MC
-1
$0
July 22-25
3M Open
65
-1
$14,124
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
