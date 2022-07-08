How to Watch Justin Harding at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 17, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Justin Harding plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Harding is in third position, with a score of -5, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Justin Harding at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Harding's Statistics

Harding has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last nine rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Harding has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 71 +12 $24,250 July 15-18 The Open Championship 19 -4 $109,000

