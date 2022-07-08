How to Watch Justin Harding at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Justin Harding is in third position, with a score of -5, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Justin Harding at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
Harding's Statistics
- Harding has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last nine rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Harding has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
71
+12
$24,250
July 15-18
The Open Championship
19
-4
$109,000
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
