How to Watch Justin Lower at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Justin lower of Canal Fulton Ohio reacts to a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Lower is in 52nd position, with a score of -3, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Justin Lower at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Lower's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Lower has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last seven rounds, Lower has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 51 -7 $16,880 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +6 $0

