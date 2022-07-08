How to Watch Justin Lower at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Justin Lower is in 52nd position, with a score of -3, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Lower's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Lower has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Lower has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
51
-7
$16,880
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
