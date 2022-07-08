How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and Keegan Bradley is in 69th position with a score of +2.
How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Bradley's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Bradley has finished below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Bradley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
June 16-19
U.S. Open
7
-1
$515,934
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
48
+6
$32,146
