How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Keith Mitchell is in 89th position with a score of +3.
How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Mitchell's Statistics
- Mitchell has finished below par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Mitchell has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
6
-12
$320,588
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
7
-10
$273,325
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
