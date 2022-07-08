How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Kelly Kraft is in 132nd position with a score of +1.
How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Kraft's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Kraft has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last nine rounds.
- Kraft has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)