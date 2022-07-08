How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2021; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Kelly Kraft putts on the 1st hole during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National (Champion). Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Kelly Kraft is in 132nd position with a score of +1.

How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Kraft's Statistics

Over his last nine rounds, Kraft has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last nine rounds.

Kraft has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 24 -11 $57,865 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 56 -2 $19,007 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 13 -8 $160,515 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0

