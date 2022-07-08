How to Watch Kevin Stadler at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Barbasol Championship is underway, and Kevin Stadler is in 71st position with a score of -2.
How to Watch Kevin Stadler at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Stadler's Statistics
- Over his last four rounds, Stadler has finished below par once.
- He has not finished any of his last four rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Stadler has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last four rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+7
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+9
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
65
+5
$7,955
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+8
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)