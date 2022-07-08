How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Streelman is in 12th position, with a score of -6, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Streelman's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Streelman has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last nine rounds.
- Streelman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
41
-9
$28,755
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
