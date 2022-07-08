Skip to main content

How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 2, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Kevin Streelman waits to putt on the eighth hole during the first round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Streelman is in 12th position, with a score of -6, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Barbasol Championship

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
  • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Streelman's Statistics

  • Over his last nine rounds, Streelman has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last nine rounds.
  • Streelman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

41

-9

$28,755

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

25

-8

$61,835

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+5

$0

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

MC

+5

$0

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Barbasol Championship, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
