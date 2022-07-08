How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Barbasol Championship is underway, and Kevin Tway is in 22nd position with a score of -5.
How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Tway's Statistics
- Tway has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Tway has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
67
+1
$17,679
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+7
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
