How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 10, 2022; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Kramer Hickok lines up a putt during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Kramer Hickok is in 22nd position with a score of -5.

How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club

Hickok's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Hickok has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hickok has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last seven rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 62 -3 $15,691 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 61 +3 $19,314 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 64 +8 $25,800

