How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kyoung-Hoon Lee plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kyoung-Hoon Lee is in 69th position, with a score of +2, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Lee's Statistics

Lee has finished below par three times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last nine rounds.

Lee has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 19 -9 $106,102 June 16-19 U.S. Open 37 +7 $75,916 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0

Regional restrictions apply.