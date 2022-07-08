How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kyoung-Hoon Lee is in 69th position, with a score of +2, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Lee's Statistics
- Lee has finished below par three times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last nine rounds.
- Lee has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
