How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lee Hodges is in 91st position, with a score of -1, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Hodges' Statistics
- Hodges has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last nine rounds, Hodges has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
48
E
$22,568
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)