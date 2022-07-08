Mackenzie Hughes at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Mackenzie Hughes is in 140th position with a score of +6.
How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Hughes' Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Hughes has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last nine rounds, Hughes has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 16-19
U.S. Open
24
+4
$150,849
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
