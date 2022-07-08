How to Watch Marc Leishman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and Marc Leishman is in 89th position with a score of +3.
How to Watch Marc Leishman at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Leishman's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Leishman has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Leishman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)