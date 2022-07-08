How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

After the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Mark Hubbard is in fourth position with a score of -7.

How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Hubbard's Statistics

Over his last nine rounds, Hubbard has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last nine rounds.

Over his last nine rounds, Hubbard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 13 -13 $139,042 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 44 -2 $30,015 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 52 +4 $20,009

