How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Mark Hubbard is in fourth position with a score of -7.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Hubbard's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Hubbard has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Hubbard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
13
-13
$139,042
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
44
-2
$30,015
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
52
+4
$20,009
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
