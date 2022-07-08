How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Martin Trainer is in 132nd position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Trainer's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Trainer has finished below par three times, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Trainer has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
63
-2
$15,407
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+8
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
52
+4
$20,009
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)