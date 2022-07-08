How to Watch Matt Wallace at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 13, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Matt Wallace plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Matt Wallace is in 128th position with a score of +5.

How to Watch Matt Wallace at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Wallace's Statistics

Wallace has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Wallace has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +2 $0

