How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and ahead of the third round Matthew Fitzpatrick is in fourth position with a score of -3.
How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Fitzpatrick's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished below par six times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in four of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
1
-6
$3,150,000
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
10
-9
$219,675
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
5
-3
$530,417
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)