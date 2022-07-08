How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthew NeSmith is in 148th position, with a score of +7, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
NeSmith's Statistics
- NeSmith has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last nine rounds.
- NeSmith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
