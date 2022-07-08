How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 25, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Matthew NeSmith plays a shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew NeSmith is in 148th position, with a score of +7, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

NeSmith's Statistics

NeSmith has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last nine rounds.

NeSmith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 19 -9 $106,102 June 16-19 U.S. Open 37 +7 $75,916 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 57 +5 $18,984

Regional restrictions apply.