How to Watch Matthias Schmid at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthias Schmid is in fourth position, with a score of -7, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Schmid's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Schmid has finished below par twice, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last seven rounds.
- Schmid has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 15-18
The Open Championship
59
+2
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
