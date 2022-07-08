How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and Maverick McNealy is in 89th position with a score of +3.
How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
McNealy's Statistics
- McNealy has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, McNealy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
8
-15
$214,775
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
75
+15
$23,950
