How to Watch Max Homa at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Max Homa is in 51st position with a score of +1.
How to Watch Max Homa at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Homa's Statistics
- Homa has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Homa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
47
+9
$50,672
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
5
-6
$411,600
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
23
-1
$77,700
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
