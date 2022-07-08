How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Michael Gligic is in 52nd position, with a score of -3, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Gligic's Statistics
- Gligic has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last nine rounds.
- Gligic has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
10
-14
$179,275
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
40
-6
$36,105
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
73
-9
$17,927
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)