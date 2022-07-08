How to Watch Michael Kim at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Michael Kim is in fourth position, with a score of -7, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Michael Kim at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Kim's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Kim has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
16
-10
$58,275
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+1
$0
September 16-19
Fortinet Championship
MC
+4
$0
August 12-15
Wyndham Championship
65
-1
$13,504
July
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
