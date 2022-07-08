How to Watch Michael Thompson at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Barbasol Championship is underway, and Michael Thompson is in 115th position with a score of E.
How to Watch Michael Thompson at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Thompson's Statistics
- Thompson has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last nine rounds.
- Thompson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
59
-6
$16,117
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
64
+15
$19,440
