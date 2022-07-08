How to Watch Mike Lorenzo-Vera at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 7, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Mike Lorenzo-Vera hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the 2020 PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Lorenzo-Vera is in 132nd position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Mike Lorenzo-Vera at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Lorenzo-Vera's Statistics

Lorenzo-Vera has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last five rounds, Lorenzo-Vera has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 15-18 The Open Championship MC +4 $0

