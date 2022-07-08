How to Watch Mike Lorenzo-Vera at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Mike Lorenzo-Vera is in 132nd position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Lorenzo-Vera's Statistics
- Lorenzo-Vera has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last five rounds, Lorenzo-Vera has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+4
$0
