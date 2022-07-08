How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Taylor is in 128th position, with a score of +5, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Taylor's Statistics
- Taylor has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Taylor has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
48
+3
$22,092
