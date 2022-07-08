How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

iJun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Nick Taylor plays from the cart path on the seventh hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Taylor is in 128th position, with a score of +5, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Taylor's Statistics

Taylor has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Taylor has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 48 +3 $22,092

Regional restrictions apply.