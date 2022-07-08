How to Watch Patrick Flavin at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Flavin is in 91st position, with a score of -1, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Patrick Flavin at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Flavin's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Flavin has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last seven rounds.
- Flavin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
10
-14
$179,275
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+11
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
