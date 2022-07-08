How to Watch Patrick Flavin at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Patrick Flavin hits a shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Flavin is in 91st position, with a score of -1, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Patrick Flavin at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Flavin's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Flavin has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last seven rounds.

Flavin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 10 -14 $179,275 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +11 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0

